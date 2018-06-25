BMW would close UK plants if Brexit hurts supply chain - FT

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - BMW would have to close its British factories which make Mini and Rolls-Royce cars if Brexit leads to serious supply chain disruption, a company executive said in remarks published by the Financial Times on Monday.

“We always said we can do our best and prepare everything, but if at the end of the day the supply chain will have a stop at the border, then we cannot produce our products in the UK,” BMW customs manager Stephan Freismuth said.

Freismuth added that the company wanted to keep its British plants open and was working on contingency plans, but that any disruption to imports of components would increase costs and damage its ‘just in time’ manufacturing model.

BMW had not immediate comment on the Brexit remarks. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton)