Brexit: BNP Paribas raises 'no-deal' probability to 50%

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas on Friday raised the probability of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union without a deal to 50% from 40%, pointing to a volatile political environment and tight timetable.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, but the burgeoning effects of Brexit have had a strong impact on the economy, which shrank unexpectedly in the second-quarter for the first time since 2012.

“With Parliament in recess, the rhetoric is very much in one direction, with no effective counter-balance in the form of MPs actively trying to prevent a disorderly outcome,” the bank’s research team led by Paul Hollingsworth said in a note. (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)

