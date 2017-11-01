FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Cunliffe sees limits to EU supervision of clearing houses
November 1, 2017 / 12:02 PM / in 2 hours

Bank of England's Cunliffe sees limits to EU supervision of clearing houses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - European Union proposals to supervise foreign clearing houses must not end with “multiple hands on the steering wheel”, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.

The bloc wants joint supervision of clearing houses that handle large amounts of euro-denominated financial transactions after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019.

Cunliffe said cooperation between regulators from different countries was necessary, but “deference” to British authorities would be needed, as seen in relations between the United States and British regulators.

“You have to make sure you don’t end up with multiple hands on the steering wheel and multiple feet on the brake,” Cunliffe told a House of Lords committee studying the effect of Brexit on financial regulation.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
