Sept 17 (Reuters) - The appointment of the next governor of the Bank of England will be pushed back until after the forthcoming election, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2V0zs3P on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney could be asked to extend his term if Brexit is delayed again, according to the report. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)