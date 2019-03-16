UK Conservative lawmaker Boles quits local party over Brexit

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservatives quit his local party on Saturday because of clashes over Brexit, as the decision to leave the European Union continues to reshape loyalties in the country’s politics.

Nick Boles has been critical of the threat to leave the EU without a deal and has faced calls from his local party to be removed from his job over his stance.

“I regret that my relationship with you should end in this way. But a politician without principles is worthless.” Boles said in a letter to his local party. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Mark Potter)