A Brexit delay will betray the people, UK eurosceptic tells PM

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - A Conservative eurosceptic lawmaker, Peter Bone, told Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday that she would betray the British people if she pursued a delay to Brexit, calling on her to change tack.

“Prime minister, if you continue to apply for an extension to Article 50, you will be betraying the British people. If you don’t, you will be honouring their instruction,” he said in parliament.

"Prime minister, it is entirely down to you. History will judge you at this moment. Prime minister, which is it to be?"