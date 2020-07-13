UK minister denies wanting to build lorry park in Dover

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s government has no plans to build a new lorry park in Dover, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday, adding that ministers would create infrastructure away from ports and instead inland.

The government is expected to need new infrastructure to process some additional checks of lorries ferrying goods across the Channel into the European Union after a transition period finishes with the bloc at the end of this year.

“She asked about infrastructure at EU-facing ports: I should stress that there are no plans to build a new lorry park at Dover,” he told parliament after being asked by the main opposition Labour Party about new infrastructure at the port of Dover. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Paul Sandle)