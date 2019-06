LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Boris Johnson launched his bid to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday, saying Brexit had to be delivered on Oct. 31 with or without an exit deal.

“If I get in we’ll come out, deal or no deal, on October the 31st,” he was seen telling a member of the public in a campaign video released on Twitter. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)