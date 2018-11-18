Threshold for triggering challenge to UK PM May has not yet been met - lawmaker

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The threshold for triggering a confidence vote in British Prime Minister Theresa May has not yet been met, the chairman of committee in charge of Conservative Party leadership contests told BBC radio on Sunday.

Forty eight lawmakers in May’s party must submit a letter to Graham Brady in order to trigger a confidence vote that could see her removed as leader of the Conservatives. So far more than 20 have said publicly that they have submitted letters, but the total number sent is not known. (Reporting by William James Editing by Andrew Heavens)