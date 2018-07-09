FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 9, 2018 / 8:57 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

UK Brexit minister Braverman has not resigned in protest - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - A junior UK Brexit minister Suella Braverman, a leading supporter of leaving the European Union, has not resigned in protest at the government’s plans for close trading ties with the bloc, a government official said on Monday.

British media reported that Braverman resigned alongside the Brexit Secretary David Davis and another minister, Steve Baker. The Department for Exiting the European Union declined to comment. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.