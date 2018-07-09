UK Brexit minister Braverman has not resigned in protest - official

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - A junior UK Brexit minister Suella Braverman, a leading supporter of leaving the European Union, has not resigned in protest at the government’s plans for close trading ties with the bloc, a government official said on Monday.

British media reported that Braverman resigned alongside the Brexit Secretary David Davis and another minister, Steve Baker. The Department for Exiting the European Union declined to comment. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)