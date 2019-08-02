Pro-EU Liberal Democrats win parliamentary seat from UK PM Johnson's Conservatives

LLANELWEDD, Wales, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s pro-European Union Liberal Democrats won the parliamentary seat of Brecon and Radnorshire from the governing Conservatives on Friday, a blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his first electoral test since taking office.

The vote was triggered when Conservative lawmaker Chris Davies was ousted by a petition of constituents after being convicted of falsifying expenses. Liberal Democrat candidate Jane Dodds won with 13,826 votes.

Davies ran again for the Conservatives and came second with 12,401 votes. (Reporting by Rebecca Naden, Writing by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)