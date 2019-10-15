Brexit talks continue with routine exchange of texts - British source

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brexit talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union continued until late on Monday and will begin again on Tuesday morning but that is routine and nothing to get excited about, a British source close to the negotiations said.

“Talks took place until 11 p.m. last night and are due to begin again this morning,” the source said.

“As part of the talks process, there is of course back and forth and new texts have been shared by both sides repeatedly - that’s what a negotiation is,” the source said. “This is routine, nothing to get excited about.”

RTE earlier reported that the United Kingdom will make fresh Brexit proposals on Tuesday in an attempt to break the Brexit deadlock. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)