UK Conservative eurosceptics told May to delay Brexit vote -lawmaker

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Eurosceptic lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party made the case to her to delay Tuesday’s vote on her revised Brexit deal, Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen said.

Bridgen said some former doubters of the deal would now support it after May won last-minute assurances from the European Union late on Monday night, but many would wait and see whether Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party backed it. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)