Law firm Simpson Thacher to open Brussels office in wake of Brexit

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - International law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP plans to open an office in Brussels this summer in the wake of Brexit, marking the latest major firm to set up a presence in mainland Europe following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, which says its roots go back to 1884, said on Monday that its new Brussels office would focus on various European regulatory and legal issues.

“The Brussels office will complement the firm’s presence in London and will focus on providing our clients with advice on European merger control and competition law and regulations concerning foreign direct investment before the European Commission, the European Courts and Member States of the European Union,” said Bill Dougherty, chairman of Simpson Thacher’s executive committee.

The City of London’s political leader told Reuters last month that London had no desire to light a bonfire of regulations to retain its position as a top international finance centre after Brexit, but it was ready to act if the European Union blocks access.

While it is still the only global centre to rival New York, London has seen some business and job losses since the shock 2016 Brexit vote, and financial services were largely forgotten by British leaders during EU divorce negotiations, cutting the City off from its biggest single customer. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)