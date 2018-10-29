N.Irish DUP says will support UK PM May's budget - BBC

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Northern Irish party which props up British Prime Minister Theresa May said it will back the budget but could oppose the government in future if a Brexit deal indicates Northern Ireland is to be treated differently to the rest of the United Kingdom.

“To date we haven’t seen the outcome of the Withdrawal Agreement so it would be reckless of us to oppose the budget on the basis of something we haven’t seen,” Sammy Wilson, Brexit spokesman for the Democratic Unionist Party, told the BBC.

“However... they shouldn’t take for granted just because they get the budget passed that they can do whatever they want with Northern Ireland,” he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)