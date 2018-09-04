FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-UK finance minister will set out budget timing in "usual way" - May's spokesman

1 Min Read

(Adds deputy finance minister)

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond will set out the timing for his next budget in “the usual way”, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday after a newspaper reported that his fiscal statement would come early.

The Times reported that Hammond was preparing to unveil his budget as early as next month to avoid a clash with the final stages of Britain’s talks to leave the European Union. The budget had previously been planned for late November, it said.

“I’m not commenting on when the budget is going to be but we are working on it already,” Britain’s deputy finance minister Liz Truss told BBC TV when asked about the Times report.

“Of course, the Brexit negotiations are the big priority for the autumn.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

