UK employers call for bigger role in Brexit talks

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Chambers of Commerce (BCC), an employers group, warned the government it needed to engage in "sustained and structured" discussions with business over Brexit and avoid an abrupt departure from the bloc.

Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a discussion with the heads of several industry groups and chief executives on Thursday at the first meeting of a new business council designed to heal wounds after many felt they were being ignored.

The BCC welcomed the move but said regular discussions were needed ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union due by the end of March 2019.

"High-level discussions with the prime minister and her cabinet must continue, but we also need to see sustained and structured discussion with business on the dozens of practical, real-world questions that firms face as a consequence of Brexit," BCC President Francis Martin said in a statement.

"The prospect of multiple, costly, adjustments to trading conditions is a concern for many, so starting discussions on transition arrangements as soon as possible would go a long way to boost business confidence," he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by William Schomberg)