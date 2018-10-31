FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 31, 2018 / 7:16 PM / in an hour

UK's May gave robust update to business, admitted Brexit investment difficulties - Serco CEO

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May was robust in giving a pragmatic assessment of Brexit talks to executives on Wednesday but admitted there was little she could do to spur investment while uncertainty remained, Serco CEO Rupert Soames said.

Soames told Reuters that May and finance minister Philip Hammond gave a “reassuringly robust performance” to business leaders, adding that it was “helpful to have practical recognition that the uncertainty is causing investment to slow down” and that there was “not a lot” the government could do about it. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary, writing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.