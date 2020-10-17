UK business groups urge Britain, EU to find compromise: FT

FILE PHOTO: British Union Jack and EU flags are pictured before the meeting with Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 20, 2019. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - More than 70 British business groups representing over 7 million workers have made a last-ditch attempt to persuade politicians to get back on the dialogue table next week to strike a deal with the European Union, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

The groups ranged from the CBI, TheCityUK and techUK to the National Farmers' Union, British Retail Consortium and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders and asked for the sides to find a compromise over trade terms, the report added on.ft.com/2H8JayB.

“With compromise and tenacity, a deal can be done. Businesses call on leaders on both sides to find a route through”, the newspaper quoted the groups as saying in a statement.