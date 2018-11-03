Letter by business leaders will effectively call for second Brexit vote - Sky News

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - More than 50 business leaders have signed a letter that will appear in The Sunday Times newspaper effectively calling for a second vote on Brexit, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Signatories include the chief executive of bookstore chain Waterstones and the former boss of supermarket Sainsbury’s Justin King.

The letter will warn that Brexit proposals being discussed by Britain and the European Union will not deliver frictionless trade for Britain after it exits the bloc in March, a source told Sky News. (Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by Edmund Blair)