Bonds News
October 1, 2019 / 3:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Never mind the politics, get a Brexit deal done, says UK business

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to make his priority getting a Brexit deal to protect the economy, rather than wooing voters with a political promises, business groups attending the Conservative Party conference said.

Less than a month until Britain is due to leave the European Union, Johnson’s Conservative Party conference in Manchester is festooned with a three word slogan that encapsulates his approach to leaving the European Union: “Get Brexit Done”.

He wants a deal with the European Union to smooth Britain’s exit from the bloc next month, but if he can’t get one in time he wants to leave on Oct. 31 anyway - a prospect that has the many in the business community on edge.

“The message from business to government is clear: get a Brexit deal done,” said Claire Walker, Co-Executive Director of the British Chambers of Commerce. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below