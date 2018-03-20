FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 20, 2018 / 9:30 AM / in 14 hours

UK business lobby says Brexit deal a victory for pragmatism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The deal on Brexit transition gives British businesses 20 months of valuable time and marks the victory of pragmatism over politics, the head of British business lobby CBI said on Tuesday.

Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, said she was broadly pleased with the transition deal agreed between Britain and the European Union on Monday.

“Yesterday was a good day in the Brexit process. We know how firms have been consistently planning for a hard Brexit,” Fairbairn told an Innovate Finance conference.

“That is 20 months of time that is genuinely valuable. This is the first time we have seen pragmatism being put ahead of politics,” Fairbairn said.

But she added, “The risk of no dea has not completely gone away.” (Reporting by Huw Jones and Emma Rumney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.