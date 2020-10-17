UK business minister seeks cash from Treasury for a no-deal Brexit - Telegraph

Oct 17 (Reuters) - British business minister Alok Sharma is seeking cash from the Treasury to help businesses navigate a no-deal Brexit, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy wants the cash to bolster its network of advisers across the United Kingdom, although funding is yet to be approved, the newspaper reported bit.ly/31gcxG5, citing sources.
