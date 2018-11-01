UK's May tells European executives she is confident on Brexit deal

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told a meeting of European business leaders on Thursday that she was confident of reaching a Brexit deal with the European Union, May’s office said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister spoke about the good progress in negotiations, with 95 percent of the Withdrawal Agreement complete and with agreement on the structure and scope of the Future Framework. She reiterated that she was confident a deal would be reached,” the statement said. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)