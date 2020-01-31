Post-Brexit UK to focus on trade deals and policy imbalances - PM Johnson's office

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Friday that work would begin immediately after Brexit to tackle imbalances across Britain and negotiate new trade deals, a statement from his office said.

“The Prime Minister began by saying that today we start a new chapter in the United Kingdom’s story, turning a page on the division of the last three and a half years and going full steam ahead to bring the nation together and level up opportunity for everyone,” the statement said.

“Cabinet discussed the government’s future trade agenda, which includes seeking a Canada-style FTA (Free Trade Agreement)with the EU. From tomorrow, the UK will also be free to begin trade negotiations with countries around the world - with the aim to have 80% of our trade covered by FTAs within 3 years.” (Reporting by William James, editing by Andy Bruce)