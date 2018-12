LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Some senior British ministers have been invited to see Prime Minister Theresa May at 1330 GMT on Thursday, a reporter from the Times newspaper said on Twitter.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.

May is battling to win over a deeply sceptical parliament ahead of a crucial vote next week to approve her Brexit deal. (Reporting by Kylie Maclellan, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)