LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will fail to get her withdrawal deal with the European Union approved by parliament, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said on Tuesday.

“The problem is it has to come to parliament, and all we know about the views of different people across the political spectrum is a deal of this kind is not going to get through,” Cable told the BBC. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout)