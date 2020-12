FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement regarding Brexit talks at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium December 5, 2020. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a call on the progress in talks on a trade deal at 1600 GMT, the Commission said on Monday.