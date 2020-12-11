EU snubbed UK PM's bid for Brexit call with Merkel, Macron - official

Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen through interpreters booth ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders rejected a proposal from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a Brexit call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, a senior official in the bloc’s Brussels hub said on Friday.

Asked about Johnson’s proposal on Thursday to travel to Paris and Berlin to try to get a new EU-UK trade deal across the line, the official said the bloc already told Johnson on Monday to negotiate with the EU executive European Commission.