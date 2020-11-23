Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brexit

Johnson and EU's von der Leyen may speak this week, Times Radio reports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference following an EU Summit video conference at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, November 19, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen are likely to speak later in the week as the Brexit talks get to a crunch point, the chief political commentator of Britain’s Times Radio said.

Tom Newton Dunn said officials on both sides were setting up a phone call, or possibly even a face-to-face meeting, in what could be a pivotal moment for the free trade talks.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Estelle Shirbon

