SHERBROOKE, Quebec, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The uncertainty over whether the United Kingdom will leave the European Union is not a direct problem for Canada but will hit the global economy, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Wednesday.

Morneau, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet retreat, sidestepped questions about whether Canada would seek to negotiate a free trade treaty with Britain if it left the 28-nation EU. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)