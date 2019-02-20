European Medicines Agency loses bid to end London lease over Brexit

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has lost its bid to void a lease on its office in London’s Canary Wharf financial district due to Brexit, after a judge in London on Wednesday ruled in favour of property company Canary Wharf Group.

The EMA had argued Britain’s forthcoming exit from the European Union was an unexpected event that “frustrated” its 25-year lease on a building in Canary Wharf, meaning the European agency would no longer be bound to the lease.

The landmark ruling is likely to have wider implications, lawyers have said, as other tenants could have used it to try to escape from leases in Britain. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Mark Potter)