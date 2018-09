LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney attended a meeting of the government’s top ministers on Thursday to outline the bank’s preparations for the possibility of a no deal Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said.

“He attended a very short section of the meeting ... to outline the preparatory work that the bank is doing around no deal,” she told reporters. (Reporting By Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)