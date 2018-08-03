BoE's Carney warns of "uncomfortably high" risk of no-deal Brexit - BBC

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned on Friday there is an “uncomfortably high” risk that Britain leaves the European Union with no deal.

Although such a “highly undesirable” scenario was unlikely, it was still a possibility and Britain and the EU should do all they can to avoid it, Carney said.

“I think the possibility of a no deal is uncomfortably high at this point,” Carney said in an interview with BBC radio.

Sterling fell to an 11-day low against the dollar on the comments. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)