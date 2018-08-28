RPT-UK denies report it wants Carney to stay on longer at BoE

(Repeats to add subscribers, no change to text)

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry denied a newspaper report on Tuesday that the government had asked Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to stay on for an extra year beyond his scheduled departure in June 2019.

“We don’t recognise their reporting at all,” a Treasury spokeswoman said when asked about a report in the Evening Standard newspaper.

A diary item in the newspaper said the ministry had “quietly approached” Carney about staying another year to provide continuity as Britain leaves the European Union.

“Our position is the same - we plan to start recruitment soon,” the ministry spokesperson said.

