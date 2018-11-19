UK business warns politicians: Don't trip us into no deal Brexit chaos

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British politicians are engaged in a high-stakes game of risk over Brexit which could lead to an accidental no deal, the head of Britain’s main business lobby the CBI said on Monday.

“While other countries are forging a competitive future, Westminster seems to be living in its own narrow world, in which extreme positions are being allowed to dominate,” said Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn.

“The result is a high-stakes game of risk, where the outcome could be an accidental no-deal.” (Reporting by William James; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)