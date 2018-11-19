Market News
November 19, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK business warns politicians: Don't trip us into no deal Brexit chaos

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British politicians are engaged in a high-stakes game of risk over Brexit which could lead to an accidental no deal, the head of Britain’s main business lobby the CBI said on Monday.

“While other countries are forging a competitive future, Westminster seems to be living in its own narrow world, in which extreme positions are being allowed to dominate,” said Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn.

“The result is a high-stakes game of risk, where the outcome could be an accidental no-deal.” (Reporting by William James; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.