Cboe won't start trading in Amsterdam until April 15 at earliest

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Cboe said it will launch trading in euro denominated shares in its new Dutch hub on April 15 if Britain does not secure a Brexit deal next week.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on April 12 if it does not secure a delay or deal with Brussels.

Europe’s biggest cross-border share trading platform said that if there is a long delay to Brexit or that a deal is negotiated, it would not start up in Amsterdam until it is able to offer trading in all securities on both its UK and Dutch venues, which is likely to be later in 2019.