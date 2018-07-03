Exchange operator Cboe to open post-Brexit venue in Amsterdam

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets said on Tuesday it planned to open a new venue in Amsterdam to ensure access to clients after Britain leaves the European Union.

The U.S. company said it had filed an application with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets to establish an equities trading venue compliant with the EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II.

The application was also for an Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) in the Netherlands to continue to service its EU customer base, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)