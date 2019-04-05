Bonds News
Euro zone took steps to prepare for no-deal Brexit - Eurogroup's Centeno

BUCHAREST, April 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone countries have taken steps to prepare for a no-deal Brexit but are still hoping that this scenario will not occur, the chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers said on Friday.

Mario Centeno told a news conference in Bucharest that the European Union and its member states had adopted contingency measures that cover all systemic activities to reduce market turmoil in the event of a hard Brexit, in which Britain would leave the bloc without a deal. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

