I'm no Neville Chamberlain: UK PM May rejects comparison to mocked war leader

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday rejected a suggestion that she was a modern-day Neville Chamberlain, the British leader mocked for claiming he had secured peace with Germany’s Adolf Hitler a year before World War Two broke out.

Some lawmakers in May’s Conservative Party argue that her draft divorce deal with the European Union is a capitulation to the bloc which will leave Britain subject to its rules indefinitely after the country leaves in March 2019.

Asked whether she was a modern-day Chamberlain, May told LBC radio: “No I don’t and the reason is this: we are not going to be locked in forever to something that we don’t want.”

Chamberlain famously returned from a meeting with Hitler in 1938 waving a declaration which he said provided “peace for our time” but ultimately proved worthless and was regarded as a failed attempt to appease Nazi Germany.

He was ousted in 1940 after war broke out and replaced by Winston Churchill. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Andrew MacAskill, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)