German chemicals sector body warns Brexit risks not yet banished

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German chemicals industry association VCI said on Thursday that the risk of an uncontrolled exit of Britain from the European Union had not yet been banished, repeating a warning that the chemicals sector would be hit particularly hard in such a scenario.

“In an uncontrolled Brexit it is likely that all chemical substances that were registered in the United Kingdom for sale in the European Union could no longer be readily sold in the EU. That would have grave consequences for supply chains,” the association said in a statement.