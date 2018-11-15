No Brexit or 'no deal' both more likely than PM May's plan - Citi

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain is now more likely to either stay in the European Union or leave it in a “no deal” Brexit than depart under the terms presented by Prime Minister Theresa May, analysts from U.S. bank Citi said on Thursday.

“In terms of outcomes, we see either ‘Never Brexit’ or a No Deal Brexit - the two best and worst outcomes for the UK economy and markets - respectively, as considerably more likely than a successful vote on the current deal,” Citi analysts Tina Fordham and Christian Schulz wrote in a note to clients. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)