UK financial services minister keeps job after Johnson reshuffle

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - The British government minister in charge of the country’s large financial services industry ahead of Brexit, John Glen, has retained his job after Prime Minister Boris Johnson undertook a major reshuffle of other ministerial roles.

Glen, whose formal title is Economic Secretary to the Treasury, will remain responsible for financial services policy and the government’s relationship with firms such as banks, insurers and asset managers.

“Very pleased to be reappointed,” Glen said on his official Twitter account on Friday. “I ... look forward to keep fighting for the City and for financial inclusion.”

Glen stays in post amid concerns that Brexit could threaten London’s status as the financial centre of Europe and that banks are moving thousands of jobs to the continent to preserve their access to the EU single market. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)