Britain cannot guarantee what Brexit end-state will look like - minister

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain can’t tell businesses for certain what its future relationship with the European Union will be once it leaves the bloc, business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday, ahead of government talks to finalise its approach to Brexit.

“This is a (Brexit) negotiation which is about to happen. We can’t guarantee an end-state until it has been agreed by both sides,” Clark told the BBC in an interview.

He gave no details of the end-state Britain was seeking, or a deadline by which government would finalise its approach.