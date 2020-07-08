EU says still assessing City's financial market access

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Assessments of Britain’s future access to the European Union financial market are “ongoing” and take into account how far the United Kingdom will diverge from the bloc’s rules, a European Commission official said on Wednesday.

“We need to have a forward-looking approach and have a good understanding of the intentions the UK has in terms of future financial regulation,” Andrea Beltramello told an FIA online event.

Britain and the EU have blamed each other for missing an end of June deadline for completing assessments on financial market access from next January. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)