June 12, 2018 / 9:10 AM / in 18 hours

French asset manager Comgest opens London office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - French asset manager Comgest said on Tuesday it had opened its first office in London to service UK clients after Britain leaves the European Union and as part of a push to grow its wholesale business.

Comgest said around 7 percent of its 25.1 billion pounds ($34 billion) in assets are managed on behalf of British investors including pension funds, wealth managers and family offices.

“Comgest has always taken a long-term view. Establishing a local presence in the UK market, despite Brexit, reflects our enduring commitment to servicing our British investors,” Chief Executive Arnaud Cosserat said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7460 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Kirstin Ridley

