Fish, financial services to be part of final EU-Britain trade deal - EU Commission head

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - An agreement on fisheries, financial services, trade in goods and energy all have to be agreed before the European Union can sign a deal regulating its post-Brexit future relationship with Britain, the head of the European Commission said on Monday.

“It’s all outlined in the political declaration already and everything is negotiated when everything is negotiated — so fish and financial services and energy, you name it, all has to be done before we sign,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Marine Strauss)