November 14, 2019 / 5:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU executive launches legal case against Britain for failing to name new commissioner

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive on Thursday launched a legal case against Britain for failing to name a representative for the new European Commission that is due to take over from Dec. 1.

“The European Commission has today sent a letter of formal notice to the United Kingdom for breaching its EU Treaty obligations by not suggesting a candidate for the post of EU Commissioner,” the executive Commission said in a statement.

It gave London until Nov.22 to respond. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alex Richardson)

