September 4, 2019 / 10:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Johnson remains EU's negotiating partner on Brexit -Commission

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission still considers Prime Minister Boris Johnson as its most senior negotiating partner in discussions to avoid a no-deal Brexit, the EU’s executive said on Wednesday following the British leader’s defeat in parliament.

“There is a UK government in place so our interlocutor at the highest political level for (Commission) President Juncker remains Prime Minister Johnson,” a Commission spokeswoman told a regular briefing.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

