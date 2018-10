BRUSSELS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The European Union’s top migration official said on Wednesday that goodwill was at the heart of the bloc’s planning for a Brexit no-deal scenario on security cooperation.

“Our plans are defined by our goodwill to continue our cooperation in the future in the field of information exchange, intelligence exchange,” Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told a news conference. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Daphne Psaledakis, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)